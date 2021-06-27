Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 3:17PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Hatch to near Upham.
Movement was east at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph with blowing dust will
be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Hatch, Upham, Rincon, Salem, Uvas Valley and Portions of Jornada
Experimental Range.
This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 24 and
44.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments