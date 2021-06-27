Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 5:46AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 546 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Davis Mountains State Park, or near Fort Davis, moving east at 15
mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Marfa, Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Camp Mitre Peak, Davis
Mountains State Park, Marfa Municipal Airport, Paisano Pass, Black
Mountain, Star Mountain, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis National
Historical Site.
