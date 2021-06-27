Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 5:46AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 546 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Davis Mountains State Park, or near Fort Davis, moving east at 15

mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Marfa, Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Camp Mitre Peak, Davis

Mountains State Park, Marfa Municipal Airport, Paisano Pass, Black

Mountain, Star Mountain, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis National

Historical Site.