Flash Flood Warning issued June 28 at 1:45PM MDT until June 28 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

Southwestern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico…

Northeastern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

Northwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas…

Loving County in western Texas…

Northwestern Winkler County in western Texas…

* Until 445 PM MDT /545 PM CDT/.

* At 145 PM MDT /245 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2

inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Jal, Mentone, Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Malaga, Slash Ranch, Red

Bluff and Bennett.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt Creek, Hay Hollow, Owl Draw, Delaware River, Black River, Red

Bluff Draw, Fourmile Draw and Pecos River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.