Flash Flood Warning issued June 28 at 1:45PM MDT until June 28 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…
Southwestern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico…
Northeastern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…
Northwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas…
Loving County in western Texas…
Northwestern Winkler County in western Texas…
* Until 445 PM MDT /545 PM CDT/.
* At 145 PM MDT /245 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2
inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Jal, Mentone, Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Malaga, Slash Ranch, Red
Bluff and Bennett.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Salt Creek, Hay Hollow, Owl Draw, Delaware River, Black River, Red
Bluff Draw, Fourmile Draw and Pecos River.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
