Flash Flood Warning issued June 28 at 3:25PM MDT until June 28 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 325 PM MDT /425 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in

2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Jal, Mentone, Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Malaga, Slash Ranch, Red

Bluff and Bennett.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt Creek, Hay Hollow, Owl Draw, Delaware River, Black River, Red

Bluff Draw, Fourmile Draw and Pecos River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.