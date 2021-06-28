Flash Flood Warning issued June 28 at 3:52PM MDT until June 28 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 352 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Sunland Park,

Fort Bliss, Biggs Field and Franklin Mountains State Park.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the

warned area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.