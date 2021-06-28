Flash Flood Warning issued June 28 at 7:01PM MDT until June 28 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates most of the heavy rain has
ended across the warned area. However, between 2.5 to 4 inches of
rain have fallen. Flooding and Flash Flooding are still a threat
initially but the Flash Flood Warning will be allowed to expire at
8PM MDT as the threat relaxes.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southwestern Dona Ana County
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the
warned area.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.