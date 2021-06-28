Flash Flood Warning issued June 28 at 7:01PM MDT until June 28 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates most of the heavy rain has

ended across the warned area. However, between 2.5 to 4 inches of

rain have fallen. Flooding and Flash Flooding are still a threat

initially but the Flash Flood Warning will be allowed to expire at

8PM MDT as the threat relaxes.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Southwestern Dona Ana County

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the

warned area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.