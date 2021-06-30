Flash Flood Warning issued June 30 at 3:33PM MDT until June 30 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern El Paso County in western Texas…

Western Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Fabens, Clint, Horizon City, Indian Cliffs Ranch, San Elizario,

Socorro, Colonia del Paso, Dairyland and Agua Dulce.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the

warned area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.