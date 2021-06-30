Flash Flood Warning issued June 30 at 4:59PM MDT until June 30 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 455 PM MDT, Much of the thunderstorm activity has decreased
across the warned area but between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding has been reported by the public, especially
along portions of Interstate 10 across west El Paso.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Doppler radar and the public.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Anthony, Sunland
Park, Westway, Vinton and Franklin Mountains State Park.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the
warned area.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.