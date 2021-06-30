Flood Warning issued June 30 at 11:05PM MDT until July 1 at 7:15AM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has extended the
* Flood Warning for Small stream in…
Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…
Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…
* Until 715 AM MDT Thursday /815 AM CDT Thursday/.
* At 1105 PM MDT /1205 AM CDT/, Guadalupe Mountains Park officials
reported flooding at Williams Ranch and McKittrick Canyon, among
other possible locations.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National
Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Lincoln National Forest.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.