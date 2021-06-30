Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 3:46PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southwest of Sunspot, moving northwest at 10 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park.
This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 48 and
58.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
