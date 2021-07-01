Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 4:18PM MDT until July 1 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen over the last hour, in addition to several inches over

the past 3 to 5 days. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northeastern Otero County

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.