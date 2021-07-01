Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 5:15PM MDT until July 1 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

Northern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

West El Paso, East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso,

Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Chaparral, Fort Bliss, Fort

Bliss Northeast, Biggs Field, Montana Vista, Homestead Meadows and

Franklin Mountains State Park.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.