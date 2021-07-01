Flood Warning issued July 1 at 1:54PM MDT until July 2 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 154 PM MDT /254 PM CDT/, Guadalupe Mountain Park Rangers reported
slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned
area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the last hour,
and Dog Canyon was taking on heavy rainfall at 1:30 PM MDT. 3-4
inches of rain have fallen in areas of Guadalupe Mountain National
Park over the past 72 hours.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National
Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Lincoln National Forest.
Sitting Bull Falls is closed due to flood damage.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Dark Canyon, Nickel Creek, Hay Hollow, Owl Draw, Delaware River,
Black River and Double Canyon Draw.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.