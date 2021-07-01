Flood Warning issued July 1 at 1:54PM MDT until July 2 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 154 PM MDT /254 PM CDT/, Guadalupe Mountain Park Rangers reported

slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned

area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the last hour,

and Dog Canyon was taking on heavy rainfall at 1:30 PM MDT. 3-4

inches of rain have fallen in areas of Guadalupe Mountain National

Park over the past 72 hours.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National

Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Lincoln National Forest.

Sitting Bull Falls is closed due to flood damage.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Dark Canyon, Nickel Creek, Hay Hollow, Owl Draw, Delaware River,

Black River and Double Canyon Draw.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.