Flood Warning issued July 1 at 7:09AM MDT until July 2 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has extended the

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 800 AM MDT Friday /900 AM CDT Friday/.

* At 709 AM MDT /809 AM CDT/, flooding was still possible at

Williams Ranch and McKittrick Canyon, among other possible

locations.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National

Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Lincoln National Forest.

Additional heavy rain is possible this afternoon and will generate

runoff quickly.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.