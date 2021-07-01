Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 6:37PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles southwest of Afton, moving west at 10 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Dona

Ana County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.