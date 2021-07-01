Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 6:37PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles southwest of Afton, moving west at 10 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Dona
Ana County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
