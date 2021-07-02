Flood Warning issued July 2 at 7:50AM MDT until July 3 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has extended the

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 900 AM MDT Saturday /1000 AM CDT Saturday/.

* At 750 AM MDT /850 AM CDT/, Flooding is likely in areas of

Guadalupe Mountain National Park and southern Carlsbad Caverns

National Park due to thunderstorms over the past 24 hours. Radar

estimates that up to 1.8 inches of rain have fallen since Thursday

morning.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National

Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Lincoln National Forest.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Dark Canyon, Nickel Creek, Hay Hollow, Owl Draw, Delaware River,

Black River and Double Canyon Draw.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area this afternoon and tonight.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.