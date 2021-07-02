Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 5:44PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sunshine, moving northwest at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.