Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 3:03PM MDT until July 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 800 PM MDT /900 PM CDT/.

* At 303 PM MDT /403 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates that

between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen across western

parts of Carlsbad Caverns National Park and the Lincoln National

Forest from around Queen south McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe

Mountains National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pine Springs, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, McKittrick Canyon,

Lincoln National Forest, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and

Queen.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.