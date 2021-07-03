Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 3:03PM MDT until July 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…
Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…
* Until 800 PM MDT /900 PM CDT/.
* At 303 PM MDT /403 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates that
between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen across western
parts of Carlsbad Caverns National Park and the Lincoln National
Forest from around Queen south McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe
Mountains National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pine Springs, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, McKittrick Canyon,
Lincoln National Forest, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and
Queen.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
