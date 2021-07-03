Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 4:11PM MDT until July 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 411 PM MDT /511 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates that

between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the Dark Canyon and

Rock Arroyo drainages southwest through northwest of Carlsbad. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pine Springs, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, McKittrick Canyon,

Lincoln National Forest, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and

Queen.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.