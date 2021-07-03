Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 5:40PM MDT until July 3 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Hudspeth County in western Texas…
* Until 845 PM MDT.
* At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen around Frenchman Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways,
streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and
low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Indian Hot Springs and Frenchman Canyon.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
