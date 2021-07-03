Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 6:36PM MDT until July 3 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen near Frenchman Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets
and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying
areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Indian Hot Springs and Frenchman Canyon.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Grande, Rio, Squaw Creek and Red Light Draw.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.