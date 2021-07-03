Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 7:07PM CDT until July 3 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

Northwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 1100 PM CDT /1000 PM MDT/.

* At 707 PM CDT /607 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Red Bluff Reservoir.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.