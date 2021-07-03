Flood Advisory issued July 3 at 2:19PM MDT until July 3 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 715 PM MDT /815 PM CDT/.

* At 219 PM MDT /319 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due

to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Carlsbad Caverns National Park,

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Lincoln National Forest and

Queen.

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.