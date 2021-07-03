Flood Advisory issued July 3 at 5:07PM MDT until July 3 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen near Sierra Blanca

and another area northwest of Frenchman Canyon.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Blanca, Frenchman Canyon and Quitman Canyon.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.