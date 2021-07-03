Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 4:49PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles northeast of Sierra Blanca, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Blanca and Sunset Ranches.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 106 and

113.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.