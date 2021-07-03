Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 8:34PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles north of Balmorhea, or 14 miles south of Toyah, moving south at
20 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Toyah, Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa and
Toyahvale.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 between mile markers 194 and 215.
Interstate 20 between mile markers 14 and 28.
