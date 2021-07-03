Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 8:34PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Balmorhea, or 14 miles south of Toyah, moving south at

20 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Toyah, Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa and

Toyahvale.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 194 and 215.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 14 and 28.