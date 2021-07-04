Flood Advisory issued July 4 at 4:14PM MDT until July 4 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 715 PM MDT.
* At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen over the Soldier Canyon
burn area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Comments