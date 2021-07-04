Flood Advisory issued July 4 at 4:14PM MDT until July 4 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen over the Soldier Canyon

burn area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.