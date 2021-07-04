Skip to Content
Flood Advisory issued July 4 at 6:20PM CDT until July 4 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Central Culberson County in southwestern Texas…
North Central Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 930 PM CDT /830 PM MDT/.

* At 620 PM CDT /520 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due
to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Kent and Plateau.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

