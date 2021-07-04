Flood Advisory issued July 4 at 6:55PM CDT until July 4 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
West Central Culberson County in southwestern Texas…
* Until 1000 PM CDT /900 PM MDT/.
* At 655 PM CDT /555 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due
to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Van Horn and Culberson County Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments