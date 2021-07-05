Flash Flood Warning issued July 5 at 3:00PM MDT until July 5 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 257 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. The spotter also

reported NM-130 was closed due to flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Trained spotters.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sacramento, Mayhill, Weed, Hay Canyon, James Canyon and Cox Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.