Flash Flood Warning issued July 5 at 3:00PM MDT until July 5 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 257 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. The spotter also
reported NM-130 was closed due to flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches
of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Trained spotters.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sacramento, Mayhill, Weed, Hay Canyon, James Canyon and Cox Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.