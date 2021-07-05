Flash Flood Warning issued July 5 at 5:32PM MDT until July 5 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…
Eastern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico…
Western Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…
* Until 830 PM MDT.
* At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hachita and Hachita Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Comments