Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 4:43AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 443 AM CDT/343 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of

Seagraves Airport to 6 miles southwest of Gaines County Airport to 9

miles southeast of Eunice to 9 miles south of Eunice Airport to near

Malaga to 6 miles southwest of Lincoln National Forest. Movement was

south at 35 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Hobbs, Carlsbad, Andrews, Seminole, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Pine

Springs, Loving, Monument, Seagraves Airport, Humble City, Avalon,

Seven Rivers Airport, Jal Airport, Brantley Lake State Park, Gaines

County Airport, Malaga, McKittrick Canyon and Eunice Airport.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.