Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 4:43AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 443 AM CDT/343 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of
Seagraves Airport to 6 miles southwest of Gaines County Airport to 9
miles southeast of Eunice to 9 miles south of Eunice Airport to near
Malaga to 6 miles southwest of Lincoln National Forest. Movement was
south at 35 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Hobbs, Carlsbad, Andrews, Seminole, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Pine
Springs, Loving, Monument, Seagraves Airport, Humble City, Avalon,
Seven Rivers Airport, Jal Airport, Brantley Lake State Park, Gaines
County Airport, Malaga, McKittrick Canyon and Eunice Airport.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
