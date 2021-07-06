Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 2:13PM MDT until July 6 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 213 PM MDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mescalero, Apache Summit and Soldier Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.