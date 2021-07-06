Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 12:50PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 1250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles north of Cornudas, moving southwest at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Cornudas and Cornudas Mountains.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.