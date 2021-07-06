Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 12:50PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 1250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles north of Cornudas, moving southwest at 15 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Cornudas and Cornudas Mountains.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments