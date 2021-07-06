Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Three Rivers, moving southwest at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Otero

and northeastern Sierra Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.