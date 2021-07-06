Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Three Rivers, moving southwest at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Otero
and northeastern Sierra Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments