Flash Flood Warning issued July 11 at 8:26PM MDT until July 11 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 1130 PM MDT.
* At 826 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Mission Valley,
Chaparral, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Vinton,
Westway, La Union and Fort Bliss.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of arroyos,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments