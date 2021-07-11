Flood Advisory issued July 11 at 10:14PM MDT until July 12 at 1:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 115 AM MDT.

* At 1014 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated continued rain due to

lingering showers after thunderstorms brought earlier heavy

rainfall. This will cause street and urban flooding. Between 1.0

and 1.5 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Leasburg, Las Cruces, Dona Ana, NMSU Main Campus, Fairacres,

Mesilla, Talavera, Picacho, San Pablo, Northeast Las Cruces and

Hill.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles, especially at night.