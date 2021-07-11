Flood Advisory issued July 11 at 4:33PM MDT until July 11 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5
and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sacramento, Mayhill, Silver Lake, Weed, Sixteen Springs, James
Canyon, Dry Canyon, Hay Canyon and Cox Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
