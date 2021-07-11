Flood Advisory issued July 11 at 6:46PM MDT until July 11 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 1000 PM MDT.

* At 646 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms near High Rolls. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Alamogordo, High Rolls, La Luz and Boles Acres.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.