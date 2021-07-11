Flood Advisory issued July 11 at 8:08PM MDT until July 11 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 1115 PM MDT.

* At 808 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, East El Paso,

Mission Valley, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Canutillo,

Westway, Vinton, La Union, and Fort Bliss.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.