Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 2:39PM MDT until July 11 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeast Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 330 PM MDT.

* At 238 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ruidoso

Downs, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lake Mescalero, Elk Silver, Apache Summit and Sixteen Springs.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.