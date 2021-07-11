Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 3:09PM MDT until July 11 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 309 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
Apache Summit, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Elk Silver, Apache Summit and Sixteen Springs.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.