Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 4:12PM MDT until July 11 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 411 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast

of Apache Summit, moving southeast at 25 mph. Additional weaker

storms were also moving toward Mayhill.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mayhill, Silver Lake, Elk Silver, Sixteen Springs, Cox Canyon and

Dry Canyon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.