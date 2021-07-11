Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 4:23PM MDT until July 11 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 422 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of

Orogrande, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

west central Otero County between Boles Acres and Orogrande.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 31 and

50.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.