Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 4:27PM MDT until July 11 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 426 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles east of
Cloudcroft, moving south at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Cloudcroft, Hay Canyon, Dry Canyon, Cox Canyon, Benson Ridge and
Bluff Springs.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
