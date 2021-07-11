Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 4:28PM MDT until July 11 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 428 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silver Lake,
moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Mayhill, Silver Lake, Elk Silver, Sixteen Springs, Cox Canyon and Dry
Canyon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.