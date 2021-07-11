Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 5:25PM MDT until July 11 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 524 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles south of Pinon to 6 miles west of Timberon,

moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Timberon and The Otero Mesa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in El Paso.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.