Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 5:26PM MDT until July 11 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 526 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Northrup Landing, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

White Sands National Monument, Portions of Jornada Experimental

Range and Lake Lucero.

This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 178 and

182.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.