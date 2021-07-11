Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 5:33PM MDT until July 11 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast

of Alamogordo, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Alamogordo, Holloman Air Force Base and Boles Acres.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 201 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 52 and 64.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.