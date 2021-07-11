Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 5:43PM MDT until July 11 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of

Alamogordo, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. At golf ball size hail was reported

4 miles south of the Alamogordo Airport at 540 PM MDT.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Alamogordo, Holloman Air Force Base and Boles Acres.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 201 and 205, and near

mile marker 207.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 52 and 63.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.